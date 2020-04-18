|
Socorro Hout
Socorro Hout 72 years young (momma didn't like to say old)
married for 54 years...WHAT A WOMAN!
A wonderful mother to her children,16 grand children & 15 great grand children.
Survived by three brothers,four children;Larry Hout Jr.,Ronda Ramirez,Jack Hout,
Pamala Jabalera. and her husband; Larry Hout Sr.
M - Mom, May GOD fill you with PEACE,LOVE & LAUGHTER.
O - Our hearts are broken that GOD called you home.
M - Mom,you entertained us with your stories & we will continue to tell yours.
M - Mom,we will miss you trying to feed us all of the time...lol.
A - Always know your family lives on for you,until we meet again.
Love, your husband and children.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020