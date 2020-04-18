Resources
More Obituaries for Socorro Hout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Socorro Hout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Socorro Hout

Socorro Hout 72 years young (momma didn't like to say old)

married for 54 years...WHAT A WOMAN!

A wonderful mother to her children,16 grand children & 15 great grand children.

Survived by three brothers,four children;Larry Hout Jr.,Ronda Ramirez,Jack Hout,

Pamala Jabalera. and her husband; Larry Hout Sr.

M - Mom, May GOD fill you with PEACE,LOVE & LAUGHTER.

O - Our hearts are broken that GOD called you home.

M - Mom,you entertained us with your stories & we will continue to tell yours.

M - Mom,we will miss you trying to feed us all of the time...lol.

A - Always know your family lives on for you,until we meet again.

Love, your husband and children.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Socorro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -