Socorro I. Hernandez
El Paso - Socorro "Sukie" Irma Hernandez, 61, was called to heaven on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home after an 11 year battle with cancer. At her side were her sister Paula and her friend Josie. She was born in El Paso on January 25, 1958. She graduated from Bel Air High School and worked at the professional accounting firm of Butterworth & Macias P.C.
Preceded in death are her parents Jose Refugio Hernandez and Juanita Frias Hernandez, and her four brothers; Gonzalo, Jose Refugio, Jr., Conrad, and Humberto.
Sukie is survived by her beloved friend of 35 years, Josefina Marin, and her three loving sisters; Paula H. Rodriguez, Lucy Miranda (George), and Tomasita Martinez. She is also survived by countless nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79935.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1315 Travis Street, El Paso, TX 79903. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Humberto Hernandez, Jr., Jose R. Hernandez, Adrian A. Hernandez, Juan M. Rodriguez, Richard A. Martinez, and Daniel Alvarado. Honorary pallbearer is Albert Castañeda, Jr.
Sukie loved God, her family, friends, and pets. She will live in our hearts and our minds forever. Her card-playing skills and infectious laugh will be missed. The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to cousin Aida Gonzalez and friend Gracie Castañeda who took time off from their daily lives to love, care, and support Sukie in her final days.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 20, 2019