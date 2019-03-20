Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1315 Travis Street
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Socorro Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Socorro I. Hernandez


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Socorro I. Hernandez Obituary
Socorro I. Hernandez

El Paso - Socorro "Sukie" Irma Hernandez, 61, was called to heaven on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home after an 11 year battle with cancer. At her side were her sister Paula and her friend Josie. She was born in El Paso on January 25, 1958. She graduated from Bel Air High School and worked at the professional accounting firm of Butterworth & Macias P.C.

Preceded in death are her parents Jose Refugio Hernandez and Juanita Frias Hernandez, and her four brothers; Gonzalo, Jose Refugio, Jr., Conrad, and Humberto.

Sukie is survived by her beloved friend of 35 years, Josefina Marin, and her three loving sisters; Paula H. Rodriguez, Lucy Miranda (George), and Tomasita Martinez. She is also survived by countless nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79935.

Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1315 Travis Street, El Paso, TX 79903. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Humberto Hernandez, Jr., Jose R. Hernandez, Adrian A. Hernandez, Juan M. Rodriguez, Richard A. Martinez, and Daniel Alvarado. Honorary pallbearer is Albert Castañeda, Jr.

Sukie loved God, her family, friends, and pets. She will live in our hearts and our minds forever. Her card-playing skills and infectious laugh will be missed. The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to cousin Aida Gonzalez and friend Gracie Castañeda who took time off from their daily lives to love, care, and support Sukie in her final days.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now