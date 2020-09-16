1/1
Socorro Noriega
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Socorro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Socorro Noriega

El Paso - We were heart broken when we lost our Mom and Dad exactly 20 years apart, on September 10, 2020. Socorro Noriega passed away at 77 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Santos Noriega of 40 years and son Jamie. She left behind her son Eddie Noriega, 4 daughters, Jo-Ann, Martha, Nora, Yolie and 10 grand-kids, 14 great grand-kids and 2 great great grand-kids.

The last week of her life she took a road trip to Austin, Texas. She was a great road trip companion, the entire 8 hours she kept us entertained. She enjoyed her last days with us in Austin, we were blessed and grateful to have the special time together.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Dr El Paso Texas 79915. A rosary will be held on Friday September 18, at 7:00 PM at the same location. A graveside service will be on Saturday September 19, at 10:00 AM at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved