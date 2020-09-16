Socorro NoriegaEl Paso - We were heart broken when we lost our Mom and Dad exactly 20 years apart, on September 10, 2020. Socorro Noriega passed away at 77 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Santos Noriega of 40 years and son Jamie. She left behind her son Eddie Noriega, 4 daughters, Jo-Ann, Martha, Nora, Yolie and 10 grand-kids, 14 great grand-kids and 2 great great grand-kids.The last week of her life she took a road trip to Austin, Texas. She was a great road trip companion, the entire 8 hours she kept us entertained. She enjoyed her last days with us in Austin, we were blessed and grateful to have the special time together.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Dr El Paso Texas 79915. A rosary will be held on Friday September 18, at 7:00 PM at the same location. A graveside service will be on Saturday September 19, at 10:00 AM at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd.