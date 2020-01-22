|
Socorro "El Suki" Nuñez
El Paso - Socorro "El Suki" Nuñez was born in Villa Ahumada, Mexico on July 18, 1924 and passed away on January 19, 2020
The saying goes: "They do not make them like that anymore!" He lived up to his name, "Siempre ayudo a la gente que lo necesitaba." He quit school at a young age in order to help support his family; he became a part of a team who built the old highway that runs from Cd. Juarez to Chihuahua. In his teens he moved to El Paso and eventually retired from Border Machinery Inc.
Suki was a hardworking family man. He was a dedicated father, husband, brother, wonderful grandfather and great friend. He always had a good story to tell, capturing his audience attentively. His love for boxing, baseball, bingo and beer didn't go unnoticed.
He is preceded in death by parents, Bernabe and Loreto Nuñez, sister Trini, brothers Jose, Magdaleno, Bernabe, Cruz, and the light of his life, wife Ernestina. Socorro is survived by his children: Leticia Marshall, Carlos Nuñez, Loretta Bocanegra and Felipe Nuñez; brothers: Manuel, Antonio, Fernando, and numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren: Jesse, Eddie, Melissa, Stephanie, Steven, Ryan, Abraham, and five great grandchildren.
His strength, love and "Never quit attitude" will reside in our hearts forever.
Funeral Services are on Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM with religious services from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment at 1:30 PM at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020