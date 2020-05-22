|
Socorro Perez Urbina
El Paso - Socorro P. Urbina, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Socorro was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Jesus Urbina. In addition her sons, Paul M., Arron N., and Samuel S. Urbina; Mrs. Urbina is also survived by seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Julio, Richard, John and David Perez; sisters, Julie Alatorre, Gracie Avila and Lucy Rodriguez. She will be forever missed by all who knew her. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a private service will be held for the immediate family only. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020