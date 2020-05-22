Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Resources
More Obituaries for Socorro Urbina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Socorro Perez Urbina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Socorro Perez Urbina Obituary
Socorro Perez Urbina

El Paso - Socorro P. Urbina, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Socorro was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Jesus Urbina. In addition her sons, Paul M., Arron N., and Samuel S. Urbina; Mrs. Urbina is also survived by seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Julio, Richard, John and David Perez; sisters, Julie Alatorre, Gracie Avila and Lucy Rodriguez. She will be forever missed by all who knew her. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a private service will be held for the immediate family only. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Socorro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now