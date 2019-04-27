Socorro Serrano



El Paso - Socorro Serrano entered into the hands of her Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a loving mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was an entrepreneur and mentor to all her children and grandchildren and a provider for her family since the passing of her late husband. She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Serrano, her beloved sons Abelardo Serrano and Claudio Serrano. She is survived by her loving children; Gilberto Serrano (Maria Irma), Juan Antonio Serrano (Maria del Carmen), Gloria Serrano, Javier Serrano (Elvira), Rosa Isela Sayen (John), Sylvia Leticia O'Hare (Joseph), Patricia Serrano Smith (Don), Jesus Mario Serrano (Sandra), Aaron Serrano, daughter-in-laws Lorenza Serrano and Gloria Serrano, 42 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 9:00PM with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9205 N. Loop. Pallbearers will be: Gilberto, Juan Antonio, Javier, Jesus Mario, Aaron, Rodolfo, Javier, Mario, Alex, Abelardo Serrano, Don James Smith and Joseph O'Hare. Honorary Pallbearers will be: John Sayen and Don Smith. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-East. Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary