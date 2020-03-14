|
|
Sofia Palafox
El Paso - Maria Sofia Montes Palafox, a lifelong resident of El Paso, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Loving Hands Adult Foster home.
Sofia was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William.
She was born October 1, 1919 in San Elizario, Texas. She graduated from El Paso High school in 1937 with high honors, received an Associate of Arts degree in Sociology from El Paso Community College in 1983, and graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.
Her eight children were her pride. Higher education was a top priority she had for her children.
Sofia is survived by her eight children: Martha Frink, Lt. Colonel (ret.) William Palafox; John Palafox; Sylvia Price; Patricia Sweisford; Christine Palafox; Dennis Palafox; and Kevin Palafox. She will be remembered by her 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation only will be Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church, El Paso, Texas, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed immediately by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North American Union Sisters of Our Lady of Charity, 415 N. Glenwood Street, El Paso, TX, 79905
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020