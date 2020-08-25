Soledad "Chole" Alvidrez Galvan



Soledad "Chole" Alvidrez Galvan died peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 102. Her long, well-lived life was steeped in generosity, grace, and elegance. She never complained, always looked to a better future, and will be missed by many.



Born in El Paso, TX on February 22, 1918, she was a beloved lifelong resident of Sunset Heights. She attended Bowie High School, majoring in Chemistry. She enlisted in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) in March 1942 after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and was sent to train in Lubbock, Texas, then later Fort Des Moines, Iowa as a linguist. While she was the only female amongst seven children, she was the first in her family to enter the armed services ahead of her six brothers who later followed.



This exceptional woman never lived a dull moment and had a very fulfilling life with many accomplishments and achievements. In her lifetime she earned several awards including the KBNA Hidalgo Award, Hispanic Heritage Award, Older El Pasoans Hall of Fame, Democratic Party Hall of Fame, recognition from the El Paso City Council, including a proclamation celebrating her 100th birthday; as well as various other certificates recognition regarding her volunteer work in her community and beyond.



Chole was a devout Catholic and dedicated member of both Holy Family and St. Patrick's parishes. She was a brilliant fun-loving woman, who could be seen walking in one of her beautiful hats and outstanding matching outfits. She loved to sing, was a voracious reader, enjoyed hosting lively parties, often inviting old neighbors, and making new friends as they walked by.



Soledad is survived by her three children, Anthony Galvan (Joan), Catania Galvan, Jeannie (Raul Flores Jr.); five grandchildren, Danielle Uttley (Kevin Schneider), Michael Flores, Andrea Ashley (Martin Caine), Raul Flores (Natasha) and Jeannie Flores (Luis Molinar); and three Great Grandchildren, Xianna and Andres Rodriguez and Layla Flores, extended nephews, nieces, cousins and loving friends.



Visitation will be held on August 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Funearia del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas.



Rosary will be held on August 30, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas.



Liturgical Service will be held on August 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas.



Graveside Service will be held on August 31, 2020 at 11:30 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, El Paso, Texas.









