Soledad Galvan (Chole) Cline
El Paso - In loving memory of Mrs. Soledad Galvan Cline (Chole) who passed peacefully on October 24 at the age of 80. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She was a cheerful mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is preceded by her husband Howard James Cline (Oct 5, 1999). She is survived by 5 children and spouses: Gary Galvan (Dallas), Mary and Juan Garza (Fountain, CO), Cathy Cline (El Paso), Howard Cline (Colorado Springs), and Edward and Ruby Cline (El Paso). Her 8 grandchildren include: Priscilla and Jacob, Edward, Sabrina, Vianna, Joseph, Kayla, Samara, and Isis. Service will be held on Oct 26, 3-7pm (Rosary 5 p.m.) at San Jose Funeral Home on 10950 Pellicano. Her charitable, loving, and compassionate presence will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Candlelighters (candle.org) in her honor.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019