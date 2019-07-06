Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Chavez


1965 - 2019
Sonia Chavez Obituary
Sonia Chavez

El Paso - Sonia Chavez, 54, born on April 24, 1965 in El Paso, Texas, passed away on July 2, 2019. Our beloved Sonia who always showed strength and unconditional love to all her family is survived by her husband Jimmy Sepulveda, Mom Olga Chavez, and her siblings Carlos, Rosalinda, Laura and Ramon. Services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home East. The rosary and scripture service will begin at 5:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on July 6, 2019
