Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
El Paso, TX
Sonia Cohen Leeds

Sonia Cohen Leeds Obituary
Sonia Cohen Leeds

El Paso - LEEDS

Sonia Cohen Leeds was born in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to El Paso in 1979 and worked at the University of Texas at El Paso for many years. She is survived by her sister Renee Friedman of New Jersey and her four children: Stuart Lawrence Leeds of El Paso, Fredrick Clifton Leeds of El Paso, Jonathan Wayne Leeds of Bangkok, Thailand and Laura Liberty "Libby" Leeds of El Paso. Sonia spent the last years of her life with her husband, Malkiel Victor Leeds at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in El Paso. She was the epitome of the mother who lived her life for her children, always sacrificing her own comfort to do so. She was much loved and will be much missed. Graveside service will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 1:30pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson El Paso TX. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 17, 2019
