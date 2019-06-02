Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Sophia Lee Nichols Obituary
Sophia Lee Nichols

Clarmore - Sophia Lee Nichols, 85 went to heaven on Monday, May 27, 2019. Sophia was born in Clarmore, Oklahoma to Milford and Daisy Stevens on September 28, 1933. She was a member of: DAVA, The Red Hats Club, and The Nitt Witts Club. She had traveled to several countries in her life with her father and husband being in the U.S. Army. She's preceded in death by her husband Elmer G. Nichols. She is survived by her son, Kevin Nichols, daughter-in-law, Vickey Nichols, daughter Teresa Curry, son-in-law John Curry, granddaughter, Heather Curry, Grandson Cody, his wife Valerie Nichols, grandson Michael Nichols, great-grandsons Logan and Cole Nichols, and Caleb Heredia. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, June 03, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 11:30am on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 1:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019
