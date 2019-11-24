|
|
Stanley Dwane Blair
El Paso - Stanley Dwane Blair 86, passed away at Center Compassionate Care West Hospice El Paso on November 23, 2019. Stanley was born on February 5, 1933 in Rugby, North Dakota to Stanley James and Ethel Blair. He served in the United States Air Force for 23 years. Stan met his wife Pat while stationed in England and eventually the family settled down in El Paso, Texas.
He is survived by his three children: Karen & Roy Worthington of El Paso, TX, Linda Blair of Meriden, CT, David & Anna Blair of El Paso, TX, along with his six grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Stan is preceded by his wife Pat Blair (July 8, 2013).
Serving others was a huge part of Stan's day-to-day life, with being involved and active in giving back to many community organizations while being a member of the American Legion, SAL's, FOE, VFW and DAV. At Christmas time Stan was Santa Claus at The American Legion Children's Christmas parties. His donations included the local Fire, Police and Sheriff Department and many others, as well as collecting dimes for Child Welfare.
Donations may be sent to Child Welfare.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5 to 9pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. A Committal service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019