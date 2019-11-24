Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Dwane Blair


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Dwane Blair Obituary
Stanley Dwane Blair

El Paso - Stanley Dwane Blair 86, passed away at Center Compassionate Care West Hospice El Paso on November 23, 2019. Stanley was born on February 5, 1933 in Rugby, North Dakota to Stanley James and Ethel Blair. He served in the United States Air Force for 23 years. Stan met his wife Pat while stationed in England and eventually the family settled down in El Paso, Texas.

He is survived by his three children: Karen & Roy Worthington of El Paso, TX, Linda Blair of Meriden, CT, David & Anna Blair of El Paso, TX, along with his six grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Stan is preceded by his wife Pat Blair (July 8, 2013).

Serving others was a huge part of Stan's day-to-day life, with being involved and active in giving back to many community organizations while being a member of the American Legion, SAL's, FOE, VFW and DAV. At Christmas time Stan was Santa Claus at The American Legion Children's Christmas parties. His donations included the local Fire, Police and Sheriff Department and many others, as well as collecting dimes for Child Welfare.

Donations may be sent to Child Welfare.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5 to 9pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. A Committal service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -