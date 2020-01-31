Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Nankin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Nankin


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Nankin Obituary
Stanley Nankin

El Paso - Stanley Nankin passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 28 with his son, Troy Nankin of Los Angeles, by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judith and his eldest son Todd. Born March 23, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, he moved to Dallas, Texas as a young man and started his family there, marrying Judi on May 30, 1960. The couple moved to El Paso in 1988 where they spent the rest of their lives. From being a ballboy for the New York Knicks when he was young to the Super Bowls he attended as a Dallas Cowboys fan, Nankin was a lifelong sports devotee. He was proud to work with Operation Noel for over 25 years, providing winter coats for children in need in the El Paso area. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Mount Sinai (4408 N. Stanton St, El Paso, Texas 79902, www.templemountsinai.com) or Operation Noel (www.operationnoel.org.) Graveside Service was held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -