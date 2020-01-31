|
|
Stanley Nankin
El Paso - Stanley Nankin passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 28 with his son, Troy Nankin of Los Angeles, by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judith and his eldest son Todd. Born March 23, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, he moved to Dallas, Texas as a young man and started his family there, marrying Judi on May 30, 1960. The couple moved to El Paso in 1988 where they spent the rest of their lives. From being a ballboy for the New York Knicks when he was young to the Super Bowls he attended as a Dallas Cowboys fan, Nankin was a lifelong sports devotee. He was proud to work with Operation Noel for over 25 years, providing winter coats for children in need in the El Paso area. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Mount Sinai (4408 N. Stanton St, El Paso, Texas 79902, www.templemountsinai.com) or Operation Noel (www.operationnoel.org.) Graveside Service was held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020