Stanley Pawlik
Stanley Pawlik

El Paso - Stanley Pawlik (93) left this earth to be with our Lord on July 29,2020.

Born in Polly, Wisconsin on April 22, 1927, to John & Anastasia Pawlik, Ukrainian immigrants who worked as farmers. Stanley was the youngest of 8 siblings, all of whom have passed.

At 17 he joined the Navy and served for 6 years as a Seabee before enlisting in the Army where he served 20 years in infantry and air missiles systems. His career took him overseas to Germany, Italy, and Korea. After completing his bachelor's degree he went on to work for the civil service and became Chief of Maintenance at William Beaumont Army Medical Hospital, where he worked until he retired in 1986.

Stanley is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Rosa Carreon Pawlik, daughter Pamela Salazar & husband George Salazar, sons Michael Jacques, Jake Jacques, and girlfriend Kristen Huff, Jerry Jacques and wife Velia Jacques, as well as his 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Private burial services will be held for immediate family at Mt. Carmel Cemetery El Paso TX. In place of flowers, the family is asking for prayers for the souls in purgatory.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
