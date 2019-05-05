|
Stella (Estelita) Armijo Wright
El Paso - WRIGHT, STELLA, born Estela Armijo -- age 89, of El Paso, Texas, passed away Saturday April 27, 2019. Stella was born June 5, 1929, to Charles H. Armijo, owner of Armijo Realty Co., and Gertrudes (Tula) Gonzales Armijo. Her parents were originally from Guerrero, Chihuahua, and settled in El Paso in the early 1900's. Her family affectionately called her "Estelita."
Stella attended the old Morehead Elementary and then went to El Paso High during the war years (WWII). Later she would work for the Southwestern Investment Company and eventually retired from the El Paso Electric Company.
Stella watched the skyline change and her family grow from her hilltop home in historic Sunset Heights. She was a witness to the city's growth throughout the last nine decades. She was born at her family's residence on El Paso Street and died peacefully at her home on the same block.
Stella raised three children, had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces and cousins. She had a warm, kind, and loving disposition and opened her home to many people over the years when they were in need. Collectively, her kindness leaves a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was a woman of faith. She had a delightful sense of humor and a laugh that made people smile. She spent her later years enjoying dancing, lunching and playing bingo with her friends at the Friendly Senior Center. She made friends everywhere she went.
Stella is survived by her daughter and son, Linda Wright and Raymond Gamez, grandchildren Michelle Perez (Gardner), Jason Gamez and Chrisa Gamez, her 3 great-great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Stella was preceded in death by her daughter Theresa Wright, grandson David Wright, brother Charles J. Armijo, sisters Flora Lowenberg and Berta "Ruby" Madera-Font.
The family would like to acknowledge Stella's life-long connections to the families of William and Jackie Cramer, Roy Cramer, Celia Cramer; her nephew Julius and Irene Lowenberg and their family, Nephew Carlos Lowenberg and family; Friend Rene Forte and other Forte family members from the old neighborhood; Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins relations through her mother, Gertrudes "Tula" of the Gonzales family, Guerrero, Chihuahua; old friends like Mary Sandoval, and friends from the Electric Company, In-laws Mary Teresa Gamez and her family Rosemary, Rebecca and David; In-law Mary Lou Armijo and Stella's nephews/nieces Steven Armijo, Gary Armijo, Elizabeth Armijo, Susan Armijo, and Robert Armijo. Her nephews/nieces Gilbert Madera-Font, Rene Madera-Font, Alison and Yvonne Madera-Font; In-laws Luis and Aurelia Gamez; Stella's Uncle Juan "John" Armijo, his wife Goya and Cousin Mary Cramer and her family Roberta and Johnny. She had a large extended family and cherished them all. Please pardon if any were not mentioned. Some have already passed and some maiden names were used. They were much appreciated, loved and cherished by Stella.
Additionally, the family would like to acknowledge all of Stella's good friends from the Friendly Senior Center; the wonderful staff and friends from Mountain Star Federal Credit Union, along with Stella's many esteemed co-workers from her beloved El Paso Electric Company family.
She chose to be cremated, with a memorial held to be Wednesday, May 8th at 10:00 am at the San Jose Funeral Home, 601 S. Virginia St., El Paso, Texas, 79901.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019