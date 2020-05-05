|
|
Stella Bustamante Ochoa
El Paso - Stella B. Ochoa was called to be with our Lord on May 1, 2020. She was born on Jan 27, 1933 in El Paso, Texas. Stella was a devoted wife & mother whose entire life was dedicated to her children. She will be forever remembered by how deeply she loved, her comforting loving hugs, & her ability to make each person feel special.
After marriage, Stella moved to Mexico, where her husband Jimmy played semi-professional baseball. It was during Jimmy's career that Stella developed her love of sports. As a devout mother she was enthusiastically present at all of her sons' sporting events. Stella loved life and all those moments that made her life full; Sundays with family, church & breakfast, time with the Quinn family for meals, movies & football games, and traveling. She was an active member of the El Paso Red Hat Society, & dedicated to her parish & Catholic faith.
Stella is predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Ochoa & her parents, Rodolfo & Estella Bustamante. Stella is survived by her sons, Jimmy (September), Robert (Tim), & David, along with seven loving grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Rudy, Oscar, Pete, & Manuel, & her sisters Cecilia, Gloria, & Christina & their loving families.
Published in El Paso Times from May 5 to May 10, 2020