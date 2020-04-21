|
Stella M. Aguilar
El Paso - STELLA M. AGUILAR, 96, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was greeted by our Good Lord and all her beautiful angels. A lifetime resident of El Paso, Texas, she graduated from El Paso High School in 1941. She dedicated 35 years of her beautiful life to a successful career in the civil service branch of our government. Stella was extraordinary. The matriarch of her family she was loved and respected beyond measure. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Angel J. Aguilar; her daughter, H. Patricia Harder; granddaughter, Andrea Stogner-Sommerville; grandson, Taylor J. Aguilar, her mother and father, Elena A. and Jose Mapula and all twelve siblings. She is survived by her son, Richard Aguilar (Morgan); her daughter, Rosanne Aguilar-Stogner (Mike), 4 grandchildren, Laura, Paul, Katherine and Matthew; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Stella's name.
Arrangements under the direction of Perches Funeral Home - Westside; Vigil to be held April 24, 2020 between 4 and 7 p.m. Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
