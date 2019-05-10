Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Lucia Catholic Church
518 Gallagher St.
El Paso, TX
View Map
El Paso - Stephanie Marie Torres 26, passed away on May 07, 2019. Stephanie was born on February 4, 1993, in Killeen, Texas. She is survived by her fiance Manuel Tiscareno Jr; mother Teresa Rosales, father Heriberto Torres, brother Edward Torres (Samantha), brother Ares Torres, and nephews Orly Torres, Ezra Torres, Jake Torres. Stephanie graduated from Eastwood High School in 2011, and attended UTEP where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in the Fall of 2016. Her passion was in the psychiatric field of nursing and was planning to pursue her Master's Degree to become a Nurse Practitioner. A special thanks to Stephanie's friends and co-workers at the El Paso Psychiatric Center for regarding her as one of most loving and charismatic souls that had worked there. Her career field embodied who she was as a person, caring for others with a positive and loving smile. She brought so much joy and wholeheartedness into the lives of all those she met. The difference she made in so little time here on Earth speaks volumes of the type of genuine and thoughtful person she was. The love she shared with those around her can never be replaced, but God has a new guardian angel to watch over her family and friends. Stephanie will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary/vigil at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr., El Paso, Texas 79907. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Santa Lucia Catholic Church, 518 Gallagher St., El Paso, Texas, 79915. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
