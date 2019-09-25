|
|
Stephanie Reynolds-Heredia
El Paso - Stephanie Ann Reynolds- Heredia MA
(June 12, 1983- September 19, 2019)
Stephanie was born in El Paso, TX, on June 12, 1983. She was a beautiful, happy, vibrant, and loving woman who shared that love with so many people. She loved to sing. She played many sports and the viola throughout her childhood. She also loved animals, especially dogs. She left behind two adorable pugs whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed doing crossfit and excelled at it. She met her high school sweetheart at 16 and went on to marry him. She was an outstanding mother, wife, daughter, sister, family member, and friend.
Stephanie graduated from Eastwood High school in 2002, where she was Homecoming Queen, class treasurer, cheerleader, and played many different sports. She went on to earn her Associate's Degree at EPCC, Bachelor in Psychology and Multidisciplinary Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso, Master's in Guidance Counseling at San Angelo University, and was pursuing her LPC license at the University of Phoenix. Her ultimate goal was to earn her Doctorate's Degree and was working very hard towards that.
Her big, beautiful smile and her vivacious laugh will be missed by many.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband; Aaron M. Heredia, daughter; Natalie Heredia, parents; Edward Reynolds, Sr. and Cynthia Reynolds, brother; Edward Reynolds, Jr., sister; Michelle Reynolds - Rodriguez , brother- in-law; David Rodriguez, grandmother; Nellie Reynolds, In-laws; Alfonso and Angie Heredia, and Jose and Patricia Avalos. Other survivors include seven nieces, five nephews, dear family members, and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 25, 2019