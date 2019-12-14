Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetary
5200 Fred Wilson
View Map
Stephen Curtis Ikeda Obituary
Stephen Curtis Ikeda

El Paso - Stephen Curtis Ikeda, 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Stephen was a retired CW5 Army Veteran and a member of the El Paso Chapter of Hogs. He leaves behind his wife Nang and his four children, Kenji, Seizen, Sunny and Get. Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 followed by a funeral service at 1:00 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. The Committal Service will be held at 2:00 at the Fort Bliss National Cemetary, 5200 Fred Wilson.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
