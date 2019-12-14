|
Stephen Curtis Ikeda
El Paso - Stephen Curtis Ikeda, 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Stephen was a retired CW5 Army Veteran and a member of the El Paso Chapter of Hogs. He leaves behind his wife Nang and his four children, Kenji, Seizen, Sunny and Get. Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 followed by a funeral service at 1:00 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. The Committal Service will be held at 2:00 at the Fort Bliss National Cemetary, 5200 Fred Wilson.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019