|
|
Stephen Simon
Stephen Simon was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on August 17, 1956 to Jesse and Mary Frances Simon. His family moved to the upper valley of El Paso, Texas where he grew up down the street from his future wife, Piper Emmett. He had many lifelong friends and happy memories from those childhood days; riding his horses through the Rio Grande valley, fishing the canals, and skiing in Ruidoso. He discovered an early passion for music, which began with playing drums and guitar in a band, that followed and fulfilled him throughout his life as he enjoyed all the live music events throughout Austin and central Texas.
He attended Zach White Elementary School and Coronado High School with Piper, and after years of loving friendship, they were married at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in La Union, New Mexico in 1981. He often said that it was, along with the births of his daughters and grandchildren, the happiest day of his life. Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather who devoted his days to making a home with Piper, raising his family, and working to create a beautiful life for all of them. He shared with Piper a lasting love for the family they created together, and the lifetime of adventures and enduring treasured memories.
Steve studied computer science at the University of Texas at El Paso, and served students as the President of the Border Institute of Technology reflecting his life-long love of learning. He later achieved his Master's Degree at the University of Texas at Brownsville in Instructional Design. His love of technology and expertise in programming led him to design apps for Apple and Android, as well as consulting for a variety of clients. He derived great pleasure from solving complex technical problems, relishing in each new advance and always looking forward to what the future held.
In 2007, Steve and Piper moved to Austin to be closer to their daughters, and settled in the Texas hill country where they cared for their beloved, elderly parents. He dedicated himself to their well-being, and inspired them to find joy throughout the end of their days. He embraced the challenges and joys of life with few regrets, a happy heart, and deep gratitude for all life's blessings. He was and will always be the cornerstone of the entire family.
After a joyous Thanksgiving celebration with loved ones, Steve unexpectedly fell ill and passed away peacefully shortly thereafter, surrounded by his family. There is more love and loss than can ever be put into words. He led every day of his life with deep devotion to the family and friends he loved and cherished, taking great joy in the simplest moments of parenthood and grand-parenting. 2019 was a year filled with his favorite things; festive family vacations, live music, hikes in the hill country, grilling family dinners in the sunset, and what he called the greatest adventure of his life- being a grandparent with his wife Piper. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Piper Simon, his daughters Rhyne Perkins and Remi Almani, his son-in-law Amir Almani, his grandchildren Amelia Almani and Emmett Perkins, and his brother Jim Simon.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019