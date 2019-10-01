|
|
Stephen Thomas Dominguez
El Paso - Stephen Thomas Dominguez, 22, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend was called home to heaven, Thursday, September 26, 2019. After a long-fought battle with cancer, he succumbed to respiratory failure due to pneumonia. He was born December 28, 1996 to Larry Dominguez and Yvonne (Bonnie) Sanchez. Parents Bonnie and Roy Sanchez, Larry Dominguez, grandparents Jesus and Margie Martinez and Mary Dominguez, his siblings Larry, Adriana, Gabriel, Mark, Daniel, Stephanie, Sylvia, Roy, Irma and Andrea, survive him.
He was a 2015 graduate of Del Valle High School and played percussion in the school band. Stephen was a strong willed, loving and giving soul who fought cancer every bit of the way and exemplified true strength and heart. He was a blessing and a true inspiration to all his family and friends and extremely proud of him. Stephen will live in our hearts forever.
Viewing will be at Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5 pm - 9 pm, Tuesday 10/01/2019, with a rosary at 7 pm. Funeral services and Mass will be at St. Marks Church Wednesday, 10/02/2019 at 1 pm follow by burial at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 1, 2019