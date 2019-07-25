|
|
Steve Seelmeyer
El Paso - Seelmeyer, Steve (Stephen Paul) age 75, A long time El Paso resident, passed away on July 4th, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Seelmeyer and his mother Gertrude Wright Seelmeyer.
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission Texas was in charge of arrangements. A memorial service for Steve was held at St. Mark's UMC in McAllen, Texas July 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn McElhannon-Seelmeyer, 3 children, and 5 grandchildren: Sisters Janet Seelmeyer-Franz and her husband Peter Franz of Las Cruces, NM. Linda Seelmeyer Day of Yukon, OK. and Vonnie Bright and her husband Eugene.
Son, Brent Seelmeyer and his wife Abigail and their daughter Charlotte of Cincinnati, OH. Daughter, April Bozarth-Gonzales and her husband Manny Gonzales and 2 children: Jaxon & Rylie Bozarth of Las Vegas, NV. Daughter Stephanie Butler and her husband Casey Butler & 2 children: Cameron & Emily Butler of Las Vegas, NV. Stepson David A. McElhannon of McAllen, Texas, stepdaughter Deborah McElhannon-Ontiveros and her husband Joe Ontiveros of El Paso, Texas and their 3 children: Nicholas, Wesley, & Joey Ontiveros; 3 grandchildren.
In El Paso, Steve was a member of Zion Lutheran and Our Savior Lutheran Church. An active member of St. Mark's UMC in McAllen, Texas, where he was a member of The Foundation, and taught Sunday School.
He was a successful business man in El Paso, who owned the Butterfield for 18 years and during this time also opened the Sandpiper in El Paso. He then worked for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans and Aid Assoc' for Lutherans in Albuquerque, NM.
Steve was a graduate of the first graduating class from Bel Air High School in 1961 in El Paso. He was a member of the last graduating class from Texas Western College in 1966. He had an opportunity to enter the teaching profession in the 1990's for Mission Consolidated Independent School District in Mission, Texas. He taught history, 6th through 12th grades at Roosevelt Alternative High School for 14 years.
Published in El Paso Times on July 25, 2019