Steven A. DuranSteven A. Duran was born January 21, 1974 and left this earth to meet up with the love of his life Marylou on July 13, 2020. He dedicated his life to caring for, and loving his three children Michelle N. Duran, Raquel Duran, and Steven A. Duran Jr. He is also survived by his mother Celia Duran and his two brothers David and Michael. Funeral Services will be held at Perches Funeral Home, 7580 Alameda, El Paso Texas on Saturday July 18th 2020, Visitation: 5-9pm Rosary: 7:00pm.