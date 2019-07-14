|
Steven George Bailey
El Paso - Bailey
Steven George Bailey, 38, born April 30, 1981 in El Paso, TX to George and Diane Bailey, passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at Las Palmas Medical Center. Steven graduated from Eastwood High School and went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Computer Electronics. Steven also attended Brunswick's Pinsetters Maintenance School and became a Certified Bowling Machine Mechanic. Steven is survived by his parents George and Diane, longtime friend Yvonne Anchondo, his Uncle Steve and Aunt Marilyn Smith and his many friends. Steven will be missed by many.
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019