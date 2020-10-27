Stewart Ridley PowellEl Paso - Stewart Ridley Powell Sr., 82, born January 19,1938 in White Plains, NY, passed away on October 16, 2020; he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Louise M. Powell (Joy). Stu was a loving, devoted and nurturing husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather.MCPO Powell proudly and courageously served his country. He was a disabled veteran of the U.S. Navy. Stu was also an electrical engineer, college professor, and business owner. He was an avid reader, loved historical documentaries, and was involved in numerous organizations. Stu was kindhearted and lived life to its fullest. His family is heartbroken, and he will be forever missed.Private memorial services will be held at Fort Bliss Cemetery. Salutes to you MCPO Powell!