Sue Anne "Susie" Burr
1970 - 2020
Sue "Susie" Anne Burr

Clint - Sue (Susie) Anne Burr, Clint, TX, passed away May 25, 2020. She was born February 24, 1970 in El Paso, TX to Eddie Rex Burr, Sr. and Sandra Burr. Susie was a graduate of Clint High School, Class of 1988. She worked for Southwest Airlines as a Reservations Agent for 16 years. She moved back to the El Paso area in 2004 where she started working for Clint ISD at Mt. View High School. In 2005 Sue transferred to Horizon High School as the Principals secretary. Sue was known as Sweet Sue or Baby Daughter by Eddie Rex and Sandy; Aunt Susie by her niece and nephews; Sue or Sue Anne by her brother Bubba; and Sister in Love by her sister in law, Christy. Susie loved to gather with her friends; she enjoyed dancing to country western music; she loved working with staff and students at HHS. Cooking was her joy, as well as relaxing and watching cooking shows in her cave (bedroom). Her smile would brighten any room and her love and giving nature came so naturally. We don't know why and our hearts hurt, but we do know our Lord is in control - so, we will lean upon our faith in Him. Sue will forever be in our hearts. Sue Anne was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents John and Loraine Bean, and her paternal grandparents, Ed Ross and Helen Burr. She is survived by her Parents, younger brother Ed (Bubba) R. Burr, Jr. and his wife, Christy of Stratford, TX, nephews Preston and Zane and, niece, Laynee Burr; and by the love of her life, Michael David Killen, El Paso, Tx; Aunts and Uncles, Margaret and Russell Butler, Vidor, Tx; Elvaree and Ben Drake, Lake Isabella, MI; Susan and Bill Hightower Ancho, NM; Bean and Martha Burr, Houston, Tx; Martin Thomas Burr, Sunland Park, NM; Judi Burr, Boerne, Tx; Bill and Roberta Burr, Bartlesville, Ok; Johnny and Mary Bean of Albuquerque, NM, and numerous cousins who all loved and laughed together. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your church or favorite charity in memory of Sue Anne Burr. A Celebration of Life will be held some time during the summer 2020.






Published in El Paso Times from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
