Susan DavisEl Paso - Ms Susan Finnigan Davis was born September 4, 1950 in Houston Texas to Thomas Lilliis Finnigan Sr and Georgia Ellen Williams (Parnell) who both preceded Susan in death. She passed away on November 7, 2020 in El Paso Texas, where she resided with her beloved husband, Edward J Davis and her only daughter, Jacquelyn Jilek. Susan is survived by Edward J Davis, her sister, Kathleen F Quade and Mark Quade (husband) of Corpus Christi TX; and brother, Thomas W Parnell and Dawn (wife) and two nephews Thomas Parnell Jr and Justin Parnell of Mart TX. Susan is preceded in death by her daughter Jacquelyn C. Jilek and her brother Kirkpatrick Parnell. Susan was a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. Thereafter, she worked for the United States Air Force, as a Computer Specialist and retired from Federal Service in 2000. Throughout the years Susan managed many projects; most notably, as a Computer Systems Manager, for C-5 Aircraft Structural Analysis software and various weapon systems software. She was a people lover. She took care of her Mother, who suffered from Parkinson's disease. While living in Florida, she was a babysitter for a young boy for 7 years and helped a young woman with learning difficulties, for many years. Susan felt blessed to be a member of the Clifford Davis family of El Paso TX. She loved her many in-laws and their respective children. She adored her step daughter, Heather Cynor and three step grandchildren Adrian, Elizabeth and Karen Aguayo. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A graveside service will be held at Powers Chapel Cemetery to be officiated by Susan's first cousin, Ted Williams, Minister, of Riesel TX.