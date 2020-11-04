Susan HernandezEl Paso - Susan F. Hernandez, 66, passed away on October 29 , 2020. Susan was a native El Pasoan and graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School (Class of 73). She spent her life in service to EPISD first as a volunteer for her own children and then as a lunchroom clerk, secretary, kindergarten aide, PEIMs clerk, and finally as a volunteer once again. She was enjoying her retirement from EPISD, with her daughters and grand-furbabies. Susan is preceded in death by her mother, Delia Cano. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jesus "Chuy" Hernandez and her 3 daughters, Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Victoria. She is also survived by her brother, Miguel Cano and a large extensive family. Her infectious laugh and warm smile were always present anywhere she went. She was well-loved and made friends everywhere. We are so very grateful for the outpouring of love and support from all her friends and family. Susan leaves a legacy of love, laughter, kindness, and precious memories for her family and friends. Services will be private.