|
|
Susan Jane Strelitz
Austin - Susan Jane Strelitz was born on November 8, 1960, passed away in Austin, TX on March 26, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Those who knew Susan well remember her as a loving, intelligent, engaging parent, relative, friend, and colleague who lived life to its fullest.
Susan was predeceased by her parents Fred Strelitz and Nancy McAllister, and by her step-father George McAllister, and is survived by her sons Samuel and Joseph Lerma; former spouse Octavio Lerma; siblings Angie Hermann, Joseph Strelitz and wife Marlyn Strelitz of El Paso; niece and nephew, Mia Strelitz and Jacob Strelitz; Aunt and Uncle Angeline Mason and Harry Mason of Bakersfield, CA; step-mother Sally Strelitz and cousins Joanne Bogart of Falls Church, VA, Barbara Corliss of Carrollton, TX and numerous other cousins and friends - all of whom supported her during her brave and long battle with cancer.
Susan was born and raised in El Paso where she went to Mesita Elementary School and El Paso High School. She attended Smith College in Northampton, MA, where she earned a degree in Government and a minor in Latin American Studies in 1981.
Upon graduation from Smith, Susan worked at a halfway house in Massachusetts, and later moved to New Mexico where she worked as a legal assistant and attended law school at the University of New Mexico where she earned a JD in 1992.
Susan was licensed to practice law in Texas and New Mexico. Her primary practice areas were probate, estate planning, guardianship, and real estate.
Susan was a successful and respected attorney in her field, working as a solo practitioner and as a partner in Neill, Strelitz, Moore-Duarte PC. Simultaneously with her professional career, Susan ran a non-profit organization promoting greater awareness among medical professionals, and providing direct support to women suffering from post-partum depression.
A memorial service will be held in El Paso, Texas at a later date. Friends and family will be notified about the location and time.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020