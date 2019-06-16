|
Susan Kay Merrill Lewis
El Paso - Susan passed away May 28, 2019, at the age of 59. She was born in El Paso, Texas to Peggy Joan Payne and Thomas A. Merrill August 25, 1959. She graduated from UTEP with degrees in business and economics. She was an accomplished ballet dancer and taught twirling and ballet at Champion Studio and ballet at Ballet El Paso where she also served as business manager. Loving to dance, she participated in Viva El Paso in the 80s and danced in The Nutcracker for many years. She had a passion for animals, acquiring many dogs and cats--- her babies! She was a tender and caring person to those she loved, and very gracious.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tom Merrill and sister Nancy Mc Carter. She is survived by her husband, Hardy W. Lewis, stepson David (Debora) Lewis, stepdaughter Melissa (Michael) Livingston, seven step- grandchildren, eight step great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Tom McCarter, nephews Richard(Diana) McCarter and Michael McCarter, Tyson Merrill and niece Jennica Merrill, and many loving friends. She is also survived by five of her precious babies, who were her constant companions. I am sure she was greeted at the gates by family and her beloved babies that preceded her. Rest in peace, Sweet Susan!
Susan would want donations to be made to Animal Rescue League or the E.P. Humane Society. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday June 21,2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home West. 128 N. Resler El Paso, TX 79912. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019