Susana A. Tovar
El Paso - Susana A. Tovar (Chana) passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born on August 11, 1927 in El Paso, Texas and graduated from El Paso High School in 1944 at the age of 16. Susana was active in many sports in high school, receiving the title of, "Most Athletic Girl". She married Lazaro Tovar on December 20, 1952 and together they had 7 children. Susana was a loving, caring and generous person who loved spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren after retirement. She said it "kept her young." Not only was she a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she and Lazaro owned and operated, "Tovar's Liquor Store", in the mid 1970's. Throughout her years she worked in accounting as a bookkeeper and assistant head cashier until her retirement from Sears Roebuck & Co. in 1989. She is survived by her children: Susana Reza (Enrique), Bertha Chavez (Ramon+), David Tovar (Becky), Daniel Tovar (Leo Feuerstein), Thomas Tovar (Carey Cronin), Martha Tovar-Murillo (Rudy), Theresa Tovar Juarez, 14 grandchildren: Monica Tovar Elliott (Brett), Claudia Chavez Sigala (Manny), Angela Reza Tures (Stephen) , Ramon Chavez, Luis Reza, Gabriel Juarez, Jacquelyn Juarez, Noemi Murillo, Jennica Juarez, Laura-Tovar Salazar (Stevan), Natalia Murillo, Eduardo Garcia, Andres Chavez, Lilia Tovar and 6 great-grandchildren: Anali Sigala, Alejandro Sigala, Brianna Elliott, Alejandro Elliott, Anya Tures and Emilia Salazar. She is also survived by her nieces, Lucille Housen, Eloise Gonzalez, Dolores Colmenero, Angie Armendariz and Xochitl Armendariz and nephews, Miguel Grijalva, Francisco "Kiko" Grijalva, and Rogelio "Gello" Grijalva.
Susana is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Lazaro Tovar, parents Miguel and Benita U. Armendariz, brothers Martin Armendariz and Encarnacion (Johnny) Armendariz, and sisters Candelaria (Candy) Grijalva, Bertha A. Rearick, and Luz (Lucy) Armendariz. We are grateful to her caregivers: Marina Pineda, Maria Castro, Romelia Martinez and Magdalena "Male", for the loving care they provided to our mother.
Services for Susana will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Del Angel Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana, El Paso, Texas visitation from 5:00-8:00pm with rosary at 6:30pm. Funeral mass on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Our Lady Of Assumption Catholic Church, 4800 Byron, El Paso, Texas at 10:00 am. Burial immediately following mass at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020