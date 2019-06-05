Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Roger Bacon Franciscan Seminary
2400 Mar St
Susana Atayde Lewis

Susana Atayde Lewis

El Paso - Susana Atayde Lewis, 88 of El Paso passed away May 30, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was the widow Barton Lewis. They shared many joyous and adventurous years of marriage. Born in Columbus, New Mexico she was the daughter of Juan and Susana Atayde. She was employeed at the Union Depot as a waitress. She loved waitressing because she had money in her pocket daily!

She belonged to Roger Bacon Franciscan Seminary and was a devoted catholic. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, knitting, dancing, gardening, ceramics and collecting nativity scenes. She will be remembered for her generosity, compassion, charm, whit, determination and overall love of life.

She is survived by sons Larry Lewis and wife of Andrews, Tx, Phil Lewis and wife of Valencia, Ca, brother Moncerrat Atayde and wife of El Paso, Tx, 9 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by parents Juan and Susan Atayde, brothers Alfredo Atayde, Eduardo Atayde, sister Concepcion Garcia, son Tommy Lewis

Rosary in her name will be held on Wednesday June 5th at 6pm at Martin Central 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral service will be held on Thursday June 6th at 10am at Roger Bacon 2400 Mar St.
Published in El Paso Times on June 5, 2019
