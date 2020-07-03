Susana C. CalderonEl Paso - Susana C. Calderon was called upon by our Lord to join him on June 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jose Calderon, for more than 60 years and their daughter Rosa Elia. She leaves behind her two sons Jose Luis (Norma) and Francisco Javier (Magdalena). Grandkids: Laura (Richard), Jose Luis Jr., Melissa (Adrian), Suzette, Roxanne (Chris), Susana M. (Fernando), Francisco Jose (Julia), and Rosa Maria. Great grandkids: Nathaniel, Matthew, Skyy, Amori, Desirae, Jasmine, Raymond. Great, great grandkids: Maximillano, Eliana, Matthew. Susana was a life-long resident of El Paso and a devout Catholic who served at San Antonio de Padua church. She leaves behind countless memories and a legacy for us to recall. A special "Thank You" to Vista Hills Health Care Center, Del Sol Medical, and Envision for your compassion and commitment to your duty. Funeral arrangements by Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332: Visitation- July 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., rosary at 6:00 p.m. Interment- July 8, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, at 10:00 a.m.