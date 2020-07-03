1/1
Susana C. Calderon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susana C. Calderon

El Paso - Susana C. Calderon was called upon by our Lord to join him on June 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jose Calderon, for more than 60 years and their daughter Rosa Elia. She leaves behind her two sons Jose Luis (Norma) and Francisco Javier (Magdalena). Grandkids: Laura (Richard), Jose Luis Jr., Melissa (Adrian), Suzette, Roxanne (Chris), Susana M. (Fernando), Francisco Jose (Julia), and Rosa Maria. Great grandkids: Nathaniel, Matthew, Skyy, Amori, Desirae, Jasmine, Raymond. Great, great grandkids: Maximillano, Eliana, Matthew. Susana was a life-long resident of El Paso and a devout Catholic who served at San Antonio de Padua church. She leaves behind countless memories and a legacy for us to recall. A special "Thank You" to Vista Hills Health Care Center, Del Sol Medical, and Envision for your compassion and commitment to your duty. Funeral arrangements by Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332: Visitation- July 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., rosary at 6:00 p.m. Interment- July 8, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, at 10:00 a.m.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Interment
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved