Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Susana Prats
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Patrick Cathedral
On February 11, 2019 the Angels in Heaven welcomed their sister Susana Margarita Prats. She represented the best among us. She was the best wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and teacher to hundreds of people blessed to have her in their lives. This is not Goodbye. We will be together forever. The loving, caring, sharing and humanity you displayed has changed us forever and will always be with us. We will love you forever and we will join you in eternal happiness. Thank you for every word you spoke, for every touch you made and for every smile you gave. We will always remember that your heart had the capacity to embrace all of us.
Susana is predeceased by her father Mario Perez Rubio and her father in law Francisco Prats. She is survived by her loving husband Jose Eduardo Prats, her mother Berta Perez Rubio, her mother in law Elena Prats, her sisters Elva Autry and Cristina Ainsa, numerous brothers and sisters in law and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rosary will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 7 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Patrick Cathedral.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.