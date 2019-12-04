|
|
Suzanne Morris Maynard
El Paso - Suzanne Morris Maynard went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. A life-long El Pasoan she was always extremely dedicated to her work. She never failed to share a smile with her extended family while working at Sams Club and the thousands she befriended at the door.
Suzanne was born March 29, 1943 and preceded in death by her beloved parents A.J. and Mary Morris. She was incredibly forgiving, fearless and always ready for a new adventure. She was a proud graduate of Austin High School and a former Miss Skate Queen and also Miss Go Cart Queen of El Paso. While attending college she was always on the Dean's list and enjoyed a lifetime of learning. She also loved her many animals and will miss her beloved Poodle "Bunny."
"Suzy Q" will be forever remembered by her devoted brother Austin. She revered her family, while seldom speaking of herself.
"Mama," as we all called her, was especially proud of, and survived by her four children, Jim Maynard, his wife Lisa and son, Jarrett; son Rick Maynard, his wife Jeannie and son A.J.; daughter Cene' Lyle and her daughters Lindsey and Laney; daughter Cinda Carvalho, husband James and their two daughters Kayla and Katie. She is also survived by her brother A J Morris his wife Judy and their daughters Kimberly, Heather, Tammy and Julieanne.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 1st Presbyterian Church Chapel 5 pm
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a Pay Pal or donation be made to the Pet Guardian Angel organization at www.pgawaep.org or 915-598-0411
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019