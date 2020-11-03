Sylvia E. ArzagaEl Paso - Sylvia E. Arzaga, 69 of El Paso, Texas was called home while surrounded by her loving family on October 29, 2020.Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 48 years, Enrique E. Arzaga; Her Children; Enrique E Arzaga Jr., Valerie (Mark) Carrasco; Her Mother Maria Luisa Soria, Her Brothers and Sisters Jose Luis Soria (Irma), Ruben Soria (Rose), Ramona Perches (Ernie), Rosie Diaz (Rick), Lilly Preciado. Her adored Grandchildren Cassandra and Markie Carrasco.She is preceded in death by her Father Ramon Soria and Brother Julio Soria+ (Graciela).Sylvia E Arzaga a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend who loved whole heartedly all those she knew. Mom was a faithful servant of our Heavenly Father and held many callings one of which she dearly loved teaching primary children. She dedicated her life to her family, church and caring for her mother. Moms life passions were photography, scrapbooking, family history and a lifelong devotion of care and compassion for those around her.Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 5, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home East, 10950 Pellicano, from 4:00pm-8:00pm. The prayer service will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2322 Lee Trevino, at 9:00am. The interment will follow on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ft. Bliss.