|
|
Sylvia Korn
El Paso - Sylvia Korn passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her husband, David. Sylvia is survived by her sister, Sonia; daughter, Barbara (Mike); son Kenneth (Joan); grandchildren, Rebecca and Ben (Alissa); and her 4 great-grandchildren, Liat, Asher, Tali, and Pella.
Sylvia was born and raised in New York where she met and married David. In 1954 they moved to El Paso where they raised their family. Her skills at cooking, baking, and cleaning were legendary, and she was known for her quick wit. She will be remembered as a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For many years "Mrs. Elote" served as a teacher's aide at Roosevelt Elementary School, and then worked in the Coronado High School library until she retired.
The family would like to thank all the care staff and residents at the Legacy at Cimarron for their love, kindness, and assistance. In addition, heartfelt appreciation goes to Amy Selph and the other wonderful people at Hospice of El Paso.
A private burial will be held at Ft. Bliss Cemetery with Rabbi Scott Rosenberg officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Zion, 805 Cherry Hill Lane, El Paso, TX 79912. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. El Paso, TX 79912. www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020