San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Sylvia Medina


1960 - 2019
Sylvia Medina Obituary
Sylvia Medina

El Paso -

Celebration of Life

May 3, 1960 - November 18, 2019

Sylvia Medina age 59 years old passed away with family by her side. She was born and raised in El Paso, Texas in her loved Segundo Barrio. She worked for over 20 yrs for the El Paso County Courthouse.

She was selfless, loving and incredibly generous to all who knew her; she will deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband Jesus Medina, daughters Carmen and Jessica, sons Jesus and Martin. 12 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren, brothers Leonel Jr. and Sergio and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Come join us in a commemoration of her life on Friday, November 22, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM; with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass to be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 AM; concluding the Service the Procession will continue for Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

God's Garden

God looked around His Garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful he always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine" It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you the day God called you home.

Funeral Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home Central 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
