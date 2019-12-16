|
Tais Aida Chavez
El Paso - On Saturday December 14, 2019, Tais Aida Chavez loving daughter, granddaughter, and sister, passed away at the age of 52. Tais was born on August 1, 1967 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She graduated from El Paso High School in 1985, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from DeVry University. Tais worked for the Coca-Cola Company and Famous Footwear.
Tais was predeceased by her grandparents Petra T. Chavez, and Maria Sophia & Manuel Castillo. She is survived by her parents Fred T. & Maria Antonietta Chavez, 3 siblings Joliette R. Hernandez, Roldan M. Chavez, and Soraya C. Reichert, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Tais is remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle spirit, giving heart, silent strength and courage, and love of family, animals and music.
Our family gives special thanks to Monica Romero from Grace Personal Assistance, Envision Hospice team with special thanks to Dr. Jesus Gomez and Jaime Villalva, Dr. Manquero-Butler of New Light Primary Care, Sabrina A. Molina from La Familia Home Health, and St. Jude's Ministries most especially Rosana Alvarado. Thank you all for your unwavering support, professionalism, compassion and skill over the years.
Visitation for Tais will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the prayer of the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Church. Pallbearers will be Roldan M. Chavez, Anthony Chavez, Roldan G. Chavez, David Chavez, Reynaldo Cadena and Willie Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pete Lopez, Michael Hernandez, Ruben Castillo, Galen Poss, Joe Pelletier, Ronald Lopez, and Tim Reichert. Interment will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the ALS Association at www.ALSA.org or 1-888-949-2577. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019