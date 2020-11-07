Tati SantiestebanEl Paso - A well-known figure of El Paso, Texas, Senator H. Tati Santiesteban, age 86, passed away October 29, 2020. He was born in El Paso on November 3, 1933. Mr. Santiesteban graduated from Ysleta High School in 1952 where he served as the senior student body president. Tati also lettered in all sports at the Ysleta. Senator Santiesteban received a full football scholarship to New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), and although he stopped playing due to a leg injury, he retained his scholarship and continued as a school cheerleader. Mr. Santiesteban was a vocal soloist for the NMMI orchestra and was the first Hispanic student to reach the rank of Cadet Colonel.Tati then served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant, Ranger and Paratrooper. He continued his education by attending law school at the University of Texas at Austin where he served as both the student body president and mid-law student president. Tati graduated as a top student and received his Juris Doctorate degree (J.D.) in 1962. Thereafter, and throughout the decades,Tati Santiesteban continued to showcase his exceptional capabilities, both in his professional and personal life.Mr. Santiesteban created the successful law firm, Santiesteban, Kennedy, and Martin, and practiced law for over 50 years. He also established a name for himself as a political figure representing the city of El Paso. He served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1967-1973 and later in the Texas Senate from 1973-1991. Early in his political career, Texas Monthly listed him as among the best legislatures by stating he had "the admiration and confidence of senior members to a degree rarely accorded to newcomers." As a legislator, Tati both chaired and was a member of numerous committees including those associated with public education, natural resources, border economic development, and criminal justice, just to name a few. Additionally, he played a major role in ending school segregation in Alpine, Texas. Senator Santiesteban was given the distinct honor of being the keynote speaker for the state Democratic Convention in 1970. Also, in the 1970s, Tati signed into law the creation of Franklin Mountain State Park--something of which we continue to enjoy today.The value of Mr. Santiesteban's work is reflected in his many accolades. In 1975 Senator Santiesteban was selected by his colleagues to serve as Texas Governor for a day. This prestigious role involved the swearing in as the Governor and taking on all responsibilities associated with the position. Tati chose the inauguration ceremony to take place in his home town rather than in Austin because in his words, "[El Paso]...is the home of proud Texans of varied ethnic and cultural origins and diverse political philosophies, all working together for a better Texas."Ysleta High School named Tati Santiesteban as an outstanding alumni in 1973, and he was also awarded the highest honor given by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of El Paso--the Conquistador Award in 1986. He was selected to serve as Grand Marshall for the El Paso Sun Parade in 1981 where he could be seen riding a grand white horse. His legacy continued decades later when Senator Santiesteban was inducted into the Democrat Hall of Fame by Nancy Pelosi in 2012.Tati was known for his beautiful singing voice, and he loved playing the piano--both of which he began at an early age. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and friends. The presence and personality of Mr. Santiesteban was charmingly powerful, and he always lit up a room with his big, genuine smile. His ability to connect with others throughout his life was highly dynamic, beginning with establishing life-long friends from his time at Cooley Elementary School. He truly loved being around people and will be missed by many.Tati is preceded in death by his parents Carmen L. Santiesteban and Ricardo Santiesteban Jr. He is survived by his three children, Lori Whittenton, Stacy Blaugrund, and Ricky Santiesteban. Also surviving are his four grandchildren: Chris Whittenton (married to Liz Whittenton); Ricky Santiesteban Jr.; Anthony Santiesteban; Stephanie Salinas (engaged to Ryan Hunter); John Salinas; Julian Salinas (married to Jillian Salinas), and three great grandchildren. Survivors also include his sister, Monica Johnson and her husband, Dale Johnson, as well as their two children, Kristine Johnson and Dale Johnson, Jr.Senator Tati H. Santiesteban was laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery November 5, 2020 in a private ceremony.A special thank you is extended to Dr. G.E. Martin, and his longtime caregivers, Martha and Mari Burciaga.Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West