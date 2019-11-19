Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tayde Porras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tayde Porras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tayde Porras Obituary
Tayde Porras

El Paso - Tayde Porras, 98, passed away peacefully in her home on November 11, 2019. She was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Alberto Moreno and survived by her son, Luis Fernando Porras and niece, Flor Carolina Fuentes. Also survived by three grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary/Vigil at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Funeral Mass services will be at 10am, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Antonio Mena officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tayde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Download Now