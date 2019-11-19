|
Tayde Porras
El Paso - Tayde Porras, 98, passed away peacefully in her home on November 11, 2019. She was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Alberto Moreno and survived by her son, Luis Fernando Porras and niece, Flor Carolina Fuentes. Also survived by three grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary/Vigil at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Funeral Mass services will be at 10am, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Antonio Mena officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019