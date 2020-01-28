|
Teodoro "Macho" Fernandez-Carrillo
El Paso - Teodoro "Macho" Fernandez-Carrillo, passed away quietly at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 08, 1936 to Teodoro Fernandez and Justina Carrillo and raised by his aunt Panchita. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Anne Louise, his children; Yvelt Jacques, Ronnie Reeves, Steven Reeves, Sandra Jacques, Ingrid Jacques, 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He served his country Honorably in the United States Army for over twenty years, including service as a Vietnam War Veteran, and retired as a Sergeant Major. He lived a full life of love, pride, and integrity. He enjoyed Western movies and dancing, especially Salsa music and was known for his love of Cadillacs. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant. Committal Service to follow at 2:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. Fernandez's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
