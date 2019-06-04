|
|
Teodulo Juan Lucero
El Paso - Teodulo Juan Lucero, 83 born in San Antonio, New Mexico passed away in El Paso, Texas on May 31, 2019. He served in the Air Force and lived most of his adult life in El Paso. His love for music was evident as he enjoyed playing the harmonica, guitar and singing. He is preceded in death by his son Isaac J. Lucero. He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona K. Lucero, Daughters Guadalupe and Monica J. Lucero, Son John Paul Lucero, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be held Friday June 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on June 4, 2019