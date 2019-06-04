Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Interment
Following Services
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Teodulo Lucero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teodulo Juan Lucero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teodulo Juan Lucero Obituary
Teodulo Juan Lucero

El Paso - Teodulo Juan Lucero, 83 born in San Antonio, New Mexico passed away in El Paso, Texas on May 31, 2019. He served in the Air Force and lived most of his adult life in El Paso. His love for music was evident as he enjoyed playing the harmonica, guitar and singing. He is preceded in death by his son Isaac J. Lucero. He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona K. Lucero, Daughters Guadalupe and Monica J. Lucero, Son John Paul Lucero, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be held Friday June 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now