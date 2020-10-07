1/1
Teresa Alcala Ahumada
Teresa Alcala Ahumada

El Paso - Teresa Alcala Ahumada, age 87, of El Paso, Texas passed away Friday October 2, 2020. She was a graduate of Bowie High School and attended UTEP. Teresa was a Bowie Member Booster Alumni and worked as a Librarian at Austin High School until Retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar J. Ahumada and is survived by their four children Priscilla Aranda, Terese Finn, Oscar R. Ahumada, Richard O. Ahumada, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be buried with her husband at Ft. Bliss, El Paso, Tx after her cremation, conducted by Perches Funeral Home-West. There are no services to attend due to Covid-19 pandemic, but please join us with your prayers to celebrate her life and her final place of rest.




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-West - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
