Teresa GonzalesEl Paso - Our beloved Teresa Gonzales, 86, was called to her heavenly home on September 20, 2020 where she was reunited with her mother, Carlota Gonzalez; siblings, Luis Gonzalez, Amparo Fernandez, Consuelo Gonzalez, and Maria V. Ibarbo.Teresa was a loving mom and grandmother who left her fingerprint on our hearts so we know her love will always be near. The days ahead will be difficult to live without her physical presence, but she will always be with us - in our thoughts and in our hearts. She loved everyone and she was loved by everyone.Left to cherish her memory are son, Arturo Gonzalez (Rosa); daughters, Gloria Lares (Jose), Rita Medina (Omar), Patricia Fuentes (Ruben), and Margie Venegas (Fernando) ; 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.Visitation: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.