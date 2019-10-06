|
Teresa L. Dorado
El Paso - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Teresa Dorado on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, just two weeks short of her 95th birthday. She will be greated by her husband (Sixto) of 60 years. Preceded in death by her mother, Maria Diaz; grandson, Albert Rocha; and seven brothers and sisters.
She was a wonderful cook. That is what she missed doing the most after she became confined to a wheelchair.
Left to cherish her giving and loving memory are her daughters, Maria Rocha (Octaviano), Carmen D. Juarez (Tommy Sr.+) and Peggy Luevano (Natividad); grandchildren, Fernando Rocha (Chris), Yvonne Rodriguez and Tommy Juarez Jr. (Sylvia); great-grandchildren, Kate, John and Maggie Rocha, Dr. Theresa (Shane) Pootrakul, Tommy III, Steven Juarez and Victoria Rodriguez; and several nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
Special thank you to Carlos and Alicia; who took wonderful care of our mom treating her wounds and taking care of her needs with tender care.
Visitation hours will take place at Hillcrest Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm.
Funeral mass will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 @ 12:00 pm at Little Flower Catholic Church 171 Polo Inn; with burial to follow in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Jr., Tommy III, Steven Juarez, Fernando, Octavino Rocha and Natividad Luevano.
Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. a "Dignity" memorial provider. (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019