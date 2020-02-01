|
Teresa (Teri) Lorraine Fishburn Boehler
Teresa (Teri) Lorraine Fishburn Boehler passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 56. Born in Woodstock, Illinois and raised in northern Illinois. Teri was daughter of Dale Fishburn and Sandra Fishburn-Colman. Graduated from Sycamore High School with honors in 1981 and had the honor of experiencing travel to France with her French class.
She move to El Paso in 1983 to join her mother and step father, John Colman. She is survived by her three sisters - Pam Nolen and nieces Allex and Brett of Palmer, Alaska; Cathleen O'Banion and husband Terry, niece Brooke and nephew John of Pearland, Texas; Christine Potter and husband Matt of College Station, Texas.
She was preceded in death by he husband, Michael Boehler.
Teri was a kind and compassionate person with a unique and special sense of humor. In Teri's world "there were no strangers, just friends she hadn't met yet".
She was an extraordinary dart champion. She was captain of her team; she won individual best in the city several times in a row; competed in the World Championship in Las Vegas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Special Edition at 3333, No. Yarbrough Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Teri's name to Pet Guardian Angel or Best Friends of Animal Sanctuary at bestfriend.org. a worldwide animal sanctuary.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020