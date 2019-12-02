Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Teresa O. Arias

Teresa O. Arias Obituary
Teresa O. Arias

El Paso - Teresa O. Arias, 85, passed away November 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her daughters Paula Salas, Estela Arias Stream, Alice SantaCruz, Nancy Arias Esquivel, 27 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on December 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
