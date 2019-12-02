|
Teresa O. Arias
El Paso - Teresa O. Arias, 85, passed away November 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her daughters Paula Salas, Estela Arias Stream, Alice SantaCruz, Nancy Arias Esquivel, 27 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on December 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019